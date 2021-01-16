Farmers National Banc Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Farmers National Banc Corp. with ticker code (FMNB) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 14 with a mean TP of 14.75. With the stocks previous close at 14.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.47 and the 200 day moving average is 12.03. The company has a market cap of $401m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.farmersbankgroup.com

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking servicesluding checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.