Farmers National Banc Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Farmers National Banc Corp. found using ticker (FMNB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.6. The market cap for the company is $313m. Visit the company website at: http://www.farmersbankgroup.com

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn