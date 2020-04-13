Farmers National Banc Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Farmers National Banc Corp. with ticker code (FMNB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 12 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.87 and the 200 day moving average is 14.83. The market cap for the company is $363m. Company Website: http://www.farmersbankgroup.com

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

