Farmers National Banc Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Farmers National Banc Corp. with ticker code (FMNB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.63. With the stocks previous close at 11.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The day 50 moving average is 11.63 and the 200 day moving average is 14.57. The company has a market cap of $343m. Visit the company website at: http://www.farmersbankgroup.com

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn