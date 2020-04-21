Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In found using ticker (FMAO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.35 while the 200 day moving average is 26.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $232m. Find out more information at: http://www.fm.bank

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

