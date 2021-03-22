Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In with ticker code (FMAO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 24 with a mean TP of 24.5. Now with the previous closing price of 26.12 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 24.51 and the 200 day MA is 22.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $296m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fm.bank

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.