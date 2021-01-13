Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, In with ticker code (FMAO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 24.5. With the stocks previous close at 24.65 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.77. The market cap for the company is $285m. Find out more information at: http://www.fm.bank

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 05, 2020, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.