Falcon Minerals Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.1% Upside

Falcon Minerals Corporation with ticker code (FLMN) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 5.42. Now with the previous closing price of 2.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 144.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.58 and the 200 day moving average is 5.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.falconminerals.com

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn