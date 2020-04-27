Falcon Minerals Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 134.7% Upside

Falcon Minerals Corporation found using ticker (FLMN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 134.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.26 and the 200 day MA is 5.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $180m. Find out more information at: http://www.falconminerals.com

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

