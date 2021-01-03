Twitter
Falcon Minerals Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

Falcon Minerals Corporation found using ticker (FLMN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.74 and the 200 day moving average is 2.7. The market cap for the company is $271m. Company Website: http://www.falconminerals.com

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

