Falcon Minerals Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Falcon Minerals Corporation found using ticker (FLMN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 4.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.04 while the 200 day moving average is 2.73. The market cap for the company is $304m. Visit the company website at: http://www.falconminerals.com

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.