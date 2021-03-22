Falcon Minerals Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Falcon Minerals Corporation with ticker code (FLMN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 with a mean TP of 5.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.16 and the 200 day MA is 3.07. The company has a market cap of $412m. Find out more information at: http://www.falconminerals.com

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.