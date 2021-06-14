Twitter
Falanx Assynt – A Company Overview

Falanx Group

In the first podcast with Charles Hollis Managing Director of Falanx Assynt, we introduce this geopolitical risk intelligence consultancy specialising in risk research and analysis on emerging markets. The podcast will provide insight into the evolution of the company, the values, USP as well as details on the overall product portfolio and the flagship Assynt report coverage.

Falanx Group plc (LON:FLX) protect, defend, and inform businesses in the face of growing political and cyber risks.

Partnering closely with clients, they use their intelligence, vigilance, tools and technology to provide targeted threat prevention to businesses like yours. Whether your need for cyber resilience is rooted in remaining compliant or mitigating risk, their experienced and friendly staff are here to help.

Falanx specialise in

  • Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
  • Information technology risk
  • Vulnerability management
  • Penetration testing
  • Red teaming
  • Cyber security awareness training
  • Intrusion detection
  • Incident response remediation
  • Business and strategic intelligence consulting
  • Risk forecasting and analysis
