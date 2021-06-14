Falanx Assynt – A Company Overview

In the first podcast with Charles Hollis Managing Director of Falanx Assynt, we introduce this geopolitical risk intelligence consultancy specialising in risk research and analysis on emerging markets. The podcast will provide insight into the evolution of the company, the values, USP as well as details on the overall product portfolio and the flagship Assynt report coverage.

