FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 520 and 335 and has a mean target at 442.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 431.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 421.45 while the 200 day moving average is 413.75. The market cap for the company is $16,139m. Visit the company website at: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,552m based on the market concensus.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.