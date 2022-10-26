FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 335 and has a mean target at 427.18. With the stocks previous close at 410.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 425.78 and the 200 day MA is 411.02. The market cap for the company is $15,965m. Company Website: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,627m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.