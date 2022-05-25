FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 550 and 362 and has a mean target at 462.41. With the stocks previous close at 372.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 410.54 and the 200 day moving average is 418.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,052m. Company Website: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $17,456m based on the market concensus.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.