FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 520 and 335 with the average target price sitting at 438.09. Now with the previous closing price of 459.09 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 423.33 and the 200 day moving average is 413.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,302m. Company Website: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,511m based on the market concensus.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.