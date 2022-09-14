FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 507 and 338 calculating the average target price we see 435.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 457.08 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 424.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 419.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,972m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,186m based on the market concensus.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.