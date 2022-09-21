FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 507 and 338 and has a mean target at 435.91. Now with the previous closing price of 446.46 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 430.09 and the 200 day moving average is 419.02. The company has a market cap of $16,773m. Find out more information at: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,377m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.