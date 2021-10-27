FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.8% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 453 and 301 with a mean TP of 373.23. Now with the previous closing price of 432.77 this would indicate that there is a downside of -13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 396.65 while the 200 day moving average is 355.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,448m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.