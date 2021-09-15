FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.8% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 273 and has a mean target at 333.77. With the stocks previous close at 382.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -12.8%. The 50 day MA is 369.23 and the 200 day MA is 337.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.