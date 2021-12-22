FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 550 and 330 with a mean TP of 417.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 470.97 this indicates there is a potential downside of -11.3%. The 50 day MA is 450.39 and the 200 day MA is 371.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,874m. Company Website: https://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.