FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.0% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 550 and 330 and has a mean target at 437.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 485.62 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 454.53 while the 200 day moving average is 373.83. The company has a market cap of $18,359m. Find out more information at: https://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.