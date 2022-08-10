FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. found using ticker (FDS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 475 and 338 calculating the average target price we see 421.77. With the stocks previous close at 423.55 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 391.88 while the 200 day moving average is 420.11. The company has a market cap of $16,094m. Find out more information at: https://www.factset.com

The potential market cap would be $16,026m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.