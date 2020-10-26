FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.9% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 351 and 241 with the average target price sitting at 302.08. Now with the previous closing price of 327.97 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 331.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 321.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,480m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

