FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.8% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 335 and 237 with the average target price sitting at 284. With the stocks previous close at 333.42 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.8%. The day 50 moving average is 348.29 and the 200 day MA is 305.83. The company has a market cap of $12,778m. Visit the company website at: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

