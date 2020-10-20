FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.0% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 351 and 241 and has a mean target at 302.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 339.56 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 333.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 319.56. The market cap for the company is $12,687m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

