FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.6% Downside

FactSet Research Systems Inc. with ticker code (FDS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 351 and 241 calculating the average target price we see 302.08. Now with the previous closing price of 337.74 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 334.35 while the 200 day moving average is 317.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,929m. Visit the company website at: http://www.factset.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

