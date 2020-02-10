Facebook, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Facebook, Inc. with ticker code (FB) have now 48 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 178 calculating the average target price we see 248.81. Now with the previous closing price of 212.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day MA is 213.55 while the 200 day moving average is 195.29. The company has a market cap of $608,828m. Company Website: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.