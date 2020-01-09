Facebook, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Facebook, Inc. with ticker code (FB) now have 48 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 342 and 120 with a mean TP of 240.15. Now with the previous closing price of 215.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is 202.94 while the 200 day moving average is 192.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $611,929m. Company Website: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.