Facebook – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.2% Upside

Facebook found using ticker (FB) have now 47 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 233.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 163.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 182.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 194.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $446,922m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

