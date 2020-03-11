Facebook – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Facebook with ticker code (FB) now have 48 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 245.65. With the stocks previous close at 178.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 205.1 and the 200 day MA is 197.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $494,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

