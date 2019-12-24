Facebook – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Facebook with ticker code (FB) now have 48 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 342 and 120 and has a mean target at 238.48. With the stocks previous close at 206.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 198.03 and the 200 day MA is 190.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $587,974m. Company Website: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.