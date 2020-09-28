Facebook – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Facebook with ticker code (FB) now have 47 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 336 and 120 and has a mean target at 288.45. Now with the previous closing price of 249.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 269.91 and the 200 day MA is 224.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $725,936m. Visit the company website at: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn