Facebook – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Facebook found using ticker (FB) have now 49 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 225 with the average target price sitting at 416.35. With the stocks previous close at 355.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 367.79 and the 200 day moving average is 332.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,002,878m. Company Website: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.