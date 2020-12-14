Facebook – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Facebook with ticker code (FB) have now 46 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 397 and 120 and has a mean target at 319.3. Now with the previous closing price of 277.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 277.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 259.17. The market cap for the company is $779,150m. Find out more information at: http://investor.fb.com

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company’s products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.