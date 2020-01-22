F5 Networks, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

F5 Networks, Inc. found using ticker (FFIV) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 117 with a mean TP of 155.21. Now with the previous closing price of 135.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 138.86 and the 200 day MA is 139.11. The market cap for the company is $8,267m. Company Website: http://www.f5.com

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company’s primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company’s products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic. It offers Local Traffic Manager; DNS solution for application security services; BIG-IP management and orchestration software; BIG-IP Virtual Edition and BIG-IP Cloud Edition software; Advanced Firewall Manager, a firewall software; and Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager software products. The company also provides cloud-based managed services. In addition, it offers a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. The company sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Alibaba Cloud. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.