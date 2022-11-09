Twitter Linkedin Facebook

F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

F.N.B. Corporation with ticker code (FNB) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 with a mean TP of 15.63. With the stocks previous close at 14.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.7 while the 200 day moving average is 12.3. The company has a market cap of $4,974m. Find out more information at: https://www.fnb-online.com

The potential market cap would be $5,418m based on the market concensus.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

