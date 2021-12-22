F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

F.N.B. Corporation found using ticker (FNB) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.25. With the stocks previous close at 11.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.25. The company has a market cap of $3,776m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fnb-online.com

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of May 3, 2021, it operated approximately 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.