F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

F.N.B. Corporation with ticker code (FNB) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15.63. Now with the previous closing price of 12.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 13.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.35. The market cap for the company is $4,525m. Find out more information at: https://www.fnb-online.com

The potential market cap would be $5,449m based on the market concensus.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.