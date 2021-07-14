F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

F.N.B. Corporation found using ticker (FNB) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 14.4. With the stocks previous close at 12.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day MA is 12.7 while the 200 day moving average is 12.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,750m. Find out more information at: http://www.fnb-online.com

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of May 3, 2021, it operated approximately 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.