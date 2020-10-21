F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

F.N.B. Corporation with ticker code (FNB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 with a mean TP of 8.89. Now with the previous closing price of 7.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,392m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fnb-online.com

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn