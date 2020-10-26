F.N.B. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

F.N.B. Corporation found using ticker (FNB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8.89. Now with the previous closing price of 7.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The day 50 moving average is 7.17 and the 200 day MA is 7.45. The company has a market cap of $2,537m. Find out more information at: http://www.fnb-online.com

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn