Eyenovia – Consenus Indicates Potential 336.4% Upside

Eyenovia with ticker code (EYEN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 12. With the stocks previous close at 2.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 336.4%. The day 50 moving average is 2.94 and the 200 day moving average is 3.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $55m. Find out more information at: http://www.eyenoviabio.com

Eyenovia, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments. The company, through its proprietary delivery technology, is developing smart ophthalmic therapies while targeting new indications for which there are currently no drug therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Eyenovia focuses on advancing its MicroLine program for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia in Phase III development. Its other product candidates include MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma, open angle glaucoma, and ocular hypertension; MicroStat, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of red eye and itch relief lubrication; and MicroPine for the treatment of progressive myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V and changed its name to Eyenovia in May 2014. Eyenovia was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn