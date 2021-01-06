Eyegate Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 200.8% Upside

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (EYEG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.5 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 14.83. With the stocks previous close at 4.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 200.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.03 while the 200 day moving average is 4.16. The market cap for the company is $28m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eyegatepharma.com

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company’s CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds, defects, and epitheliopathies, as well as for re-epithelization of the ocular surface. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients and anterior uveitis; and Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami School of Medicine; BioTime; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.