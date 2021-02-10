Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 115.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (EYEG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.75 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 15.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 115.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.4. The company has a market cap of $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eyegatepharma.com

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company’s CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds, defects, and epitheliopathies, as well as for re-epithelization of the ocular surface. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients and anterior uveitis; and Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami School of Medicine; BioTime; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.