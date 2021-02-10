Eyegate Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 115.1% Upside

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (EYEG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.75 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 15.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 115.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.4. The company has a market cap of $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eyegatepharma.com

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company’s CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds, defects, and epitheliopathies, as well as for re-epithelization of the ocular surface. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients and anterior uveitis; and Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami School of Medicine; BioTime; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.