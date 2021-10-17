Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation found using ticker (XOM) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 66.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $264,979m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.