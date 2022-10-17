Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation found using ticker (XOM) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 134 and 77 and has a mean target at 108.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.25 and the 200 day MA is 86.81. The company has a market cap of $413,388m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.exxonmobil.com

The potential market cap would be $438,507m based on the market concensus.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.