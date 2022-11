Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation found using ticker (XOM) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 77 with a mean TP of 115.22. Now with the previous closing price of 110.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 99.95 and the 200 day MA is 90.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $469,279m. Company Website: https://corporate.exxonmobil.com

The potential market cap would be $489,324m based on the market concensus.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.