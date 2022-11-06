Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Exxon Mobil Corporation with ticker code (XOM) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 77 calculating the average target price we see 114.64. With the stocks previous close at 111.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 98.41 and the 200 day MA is 89.71. The market cap for the company is $462,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://corporate.exxonmobil.com

The potential market cap would be $477,263m based on the market concensus.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

